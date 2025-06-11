type here...

Hegseth: Ukraine support will be reduced

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Cory Reese

The upcoming U.S. defense budget will reduce funding for Ukraine’s security assistance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed during a June 10 hearing before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense.

“This administration takes a very different view of that conflict,” he said. “We believe that a negotiated peaceful settlement is in the best interest of both parties and our nation’s interests.”

While Hegseth did not specify which programs will be affected by the cuts, lawmakers raised concerns that reductions could slow deliveries of critical air-defense systems, munitions, and logistical support that Ukrainian forces rely on to counter sustained Russian offensives. He declined to provide a dollar figure, instead framing the decision as part of a broader effort to manage constrained resources amid global security pressures.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the United States has delivered $65.9 billion in military aid to Kyiv—part of a broader $69.2 billion package committed since 2014. That support has largely been issued through annual appropriations rather than a standing lend-lease framework.

Critics of the funding shift warned that scaling back support could result in fewer shipments of advanced U.S. systems, including the Patriot missile batteries that have helped Ukraine intercept waves of Russian cruise missiles, ballistic threats, and drones. At a recent Ramstein Group meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to allies for additional Patriot systems, warning that Ukraine now faces “hundreds” of incoming drones and missiles daily.

Lawmakers from both parties have expressed concern that the revised strategy could reduce Ukraine’s ability to maintain airspace defense and hold the line against continued Russian aggression. The potential reduction in U.S. support comes at a time when Ukraine continues to call for sustained, high-volume resupply to meet battlefield demands.

European allies are attempting to close part of the gap. The European Union recently announced the release of an initial €1.4 billion tranche from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine’s defense and economic resilience. Germany, Denmark, and the Czech Republic are expected to lead procurement under the EU package.

Still, the Biden administration’s proposed reduction in Ukraine military aid signals a shift in U.S. strategy, with greater emphasis on broader redistribution of defense resources to other regions.

Whether the funding cuts alter Ukraine’s battlefield posture will likely depend on how quickly new systems arrive from allied countries—and how Kyiv adapts to a leaner stream of U.S. military support.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia hides Tu-160 bombers in America’s shadow

Dylan Malyasov -
Russia has quietly redeployed its Tu-160 strategic bombers to Anadyr airbase in the country’s far east, just 500 kilometers from the U.S. state of...

First Turkish-made Cobra II armored vehicles arrive in Romania

Army

Rebels shoot down Myanmar JF-17 fighter jet

Aviation

Future combat drone debuts at Beale AFB

Aviation

Ukraine finds NVIDIA, Sony parts in Russian AI-powered drone

Aviation

Bild: Ukraine uses F-16 to down Russian fighter

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.