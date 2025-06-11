Hegseth: Ukraine support will be reduced

The upcoming U.S. defense budget will reduce funding for Ukraine’s security assistance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed during a June 10 hearing before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense.

“This administration takes a very different view of that conflict,” he said. “We believe that a negotiated peaceful settlement is in the best interest of both parties and our nation’s interests.”

While Hegseth did not specify which programs will be affected by the cuts, lawmakers raised concerns that reductions could slow deliveries of critical air-defense systems, munitions, and logistical support that Ukrainian forces rely on to counter sustained Russian offensives. He declined to provide a dollar figure, instead framing the decision as part of a broader effort to manage constrained resources amid global security pressures.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the United States has delivered $65.9 billion in military aid to Kyiv—part of a broader $69.2 billion package committed since 2014. That support has largely been issued through annual appropriations rather than a standing lend-lease framework.

Critics of the funding shift warned that scaling back support could result in fewer shipments of advanced U.S. systems, including the Patriot missile batteries that have helped Ukraine intercept waves of Russian cruise missiles, ballistic threats, and drones. At a recent Ramstein Group meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to allies for additional Patriot systems, warning that Ukraine now faces “hundreds” of incoming drones and missiles daily.

Lawmakers from both parties have expressed concern that the revised strategy could reduce Ukraine’s ability to maintain airspace defense and hold the line against continued Russian aggression. The potential reduction in U.S. support comes at a time when Ukraine continues to call for sustained, high-volume resupply to meet battlefield demands.

European allies are attempting to close part of the gap. The European Union recently announced the release of an initial €1.4 billion tranche from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine’s defense and economic resilience. Germany, Denmark, and the Czech Republic are expected to lead procurement under the EU package.

Still, the Biden administration’s proposed reduction in Ukraine military aid signals a shift in U.S. strategy, with greater emphasis on broader redistribution of defense resources to other regions.

Whether the funding cuts alter Ukraine’s battlefield posture will likely depend on how quickly new systems arrive from allied countries—and how Kyiv adapts to a leaner stream of U.S. military support.