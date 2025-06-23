Hanwha signs deal with Northrop for missile defense cooperation

Hanwha Systems and U.S. defense contractor Northrop Grumman have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on advanced technologies for Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD), the South Korean firm announced Monday.

The agreement, signed earlier this year, aims to combine Northrop Grumman’s expertise in command and control integration with Hanwha’s expanding portfolio of indigenous Korean defense systems. The companies will explore joint efforts in air defense command and control technologies, with an eye toward future business opportunities in Korea.

“This MOU with Hanwha demonstrates our strong desire to collaborate with Korean industry in exploring opportunities to provide innovative and cost-effective air and missile defense solutions that enhance Korean homeland defense,” said Kenn Todorov, vice president and general manager, command & control and weapons integration at Northrop Grumman.

The collaboration reflects the growing demand for multi-domain defense capabilities amid shifting global security dynamics. The ongoing war in Ukraine and rising tensions in the Middle East have underscored the evolving threat landscape—from ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial systems to advanced fighter aircraft—driving many nations to strengthen integrated air defense networks.

Northrop Grumman is the developer of the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS), a next-generation command and control architecture that links multiple sensors and interceptors across air, land, and sea domains. IBCS is currently being fielded by the U.S. Army and is under consideration by allied partners in Europe and Asia.

IBCS enables joint threat tracking and rapid fire control by integrating radar and interceptor systems into a unified decision-making framework. According to Northrop Grumman, this allows defense forces to respond more quickly and efficiently to incoming aerial threats.

Hanwha Systems, meanwhile, brings decades of experience in developing Korea’s core air defense command infrastructure. Its systems include the Korea Air and Missile Defense Operations Center (KAMDOC), the Master Control and Reporting Center (MCRC), and the Air Defense Command Control & Alert (ADC2A) system. These platforms serve as key components of Korea’s layered defense strategy.

KAMDOC, developed between 2019 and 2022 in partnership with the Agency for Defense Development, provides centralized control over missile defense operations. The MCRC monitors all air activity over Korean territory around the clock, while ADC2A connects radar data, threat identification, and engagement assets into a cohesive network.

Hanwha also develops and supplies the full spectrum of radar systems used in Korea’s air defense architecture, from low-altitude missile defense (LAMD) to the M-SAM and L-SAM systems—responsible for intercepting medium- and long-range threats, respectively.

In a statement, Sungkyun Park, vice president and business director of Hanwha’s Defense Electronics division, said: “Hanwha is undergoing bold transformation to become a leading global defense company. Our partnership reflects our ambition to lead the development of next-generation weapon systems and strengthen our position in the global market.”

By integrating Northrop Grumman’s IBCS architecture with Hanwha’s layered defense platforms, the companies aim to create a more resilient and adaptive air defense network for South Korea and potential international customers.

Hanwha Systems said the partnership aligns with its strategic push to expand global defense exports and enhance homeland protection through technological cooperation.