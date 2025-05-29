type here...

Hanwha pushes modern artillery at CANSEC 2025

By Dylan Malyasov
South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace has presented its latest artillery offering at CANSEC 2025, unveiling a new wheeled variant of its K9 Self-Propelled Howitzer designed with export markets in mind.

The system, already in service with 10 countries—including six NATO members—was displayed alongside a model mounted on a Czech-built Tatra truck chassis, highlighting the company’s push into wheeled artillery platforms.

In a statement, Hanwha emphasized its intent to deepen ties with Canadian industry and government: “Made with Canada, For Canada,” the company said, outlining its focus on local production, technology transfer, and long-term defense cooperation.

The centerpiece of Hanwha’s presentation, the K9 Thunder, is a 155mm tracked self-propelled howitzer capable of firing up to 40 kilometers with NATO-standard ammunition. The system is known for its “shoot-and-scoot” mobility, allowing rapid repositioning after firing to avoid counter-battery detection. According to the company, the K9 platform has been combat-tested and continues to serve in key NATO and allied forces.

CANSEC 2025, Canada’s premier defense industry trade show, comes at a time when Ottawa is considering a major modernization of its artillery forces.

Defense industry briefings suggest that the Canadian Army could spend more than $6 billion on new self-propelled howitzers and long-range rocket systems. Hanwha’s offering appears aimed at securing a role in that procurement effort.

Hanwha said its bid would support Canada’s defense-industrial base by creating local jobs and fostering joint manufacturing. “Our approach focuses on building a robust, long-term partnership to enhance Canada’s sovereign defense capabilities,” the company noted.

The company also highlighted expanding cooperation between Canada and South Korea, positioning its offering as part of a broader effort to increase interoperability and regional production capacity.

