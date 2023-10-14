Saturday, October 14, 2023
type here...

Hamas fighters destroy an Israeli helicopter with anti-tank guided missile

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Israeli Air Force courtesy photo

The first images of a destroyed Israeli heavy-lift helicopter have emerged.

Images appeared on the social media platform X on Friday, October 13th, showing what appears to be the wreckage of an Israeli CH-53 Yasur helicopter that was destroyed on October 7th during a surprise attack from Gaza by Hamas militants.

According to local media, the Yasur helo made an emergency landing and was hit by a Hamas’s anti-tank guided missile while on the ground afterward.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

It is alleged that no one was killed as a result of the attack.

Yasur choppers have been in use for over half a century and have seen a number of maintenance issues in recent years, leading to them being grounded for short periods. They are due to be replaced in the coming years.

In February 2021, Israel agreed to a procurement program to replace its CH-53 Yasur helicopters.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Kalashnikov supplies missiles for Strela-10 air defense systems

Dylan Malyasov -
The Russian Armed Forces have taken delivery of a new batch of 9M333 surface-to-air missiles from the Kalashnikov Concern. Russia's largest manufacturer of combat automatic...

Ukrainian artillery wipes out Russian drone crew

Army

Romanian military to receive 1,107 military trucks from IDV

Army

Russian military receives new batch of combat vehicles

Army

GDLS’s robotic tank named best new product at AUSA 2023

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog