Hamas fighters destroy an Israeli helicopter with anti-tank guided missile

The first images of a destroyed Israeli heavy-lift helicopter have emerged.

Images appeared on the social media platform X on Friday, October 13th, showing what appears to be the wreckage of an Israeli CH-53 Yasur helicopter that was destroyed on October 7th during a surprise attack from Gaza by Hamas militants.

According to local media, the Yasur helo made an emergency landing and was hit by a Hamas’s anti-tank guided missile while on the ground afterward.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

It is alleged that no one was killed as a result of the attack.

Yasur choppers have been in use for over half a century and have seen a number of maintenance issues in recent years, leading to them being grounded for short periods. They are due to be replaced in the coming years.

In February 2021, Israel agreed to a procurement program to replace its CH-53 Yasur helicopters.