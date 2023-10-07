Saturday, October 7, 2023
type here...

Hamas drone drops grenade on Israeli soldiers

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Palestinian militant group Hamas has released aerial footage showing the shocking moment a drone dropped a grenade on Israeli soldiers.

During the strike, a small grenade hits a group of three Israeli soldiers near one of the kibbutz (an Israeli work cooperative) in Gaza.

One of the soldiers was seriously wounded in the leg, after which his teammates tried to hide him in an armored vehicle and take him to the hospital.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Hamas militants began actively using armored drones to launch strikes against Israeli troops.

Palestinian militants also released footage that reportedly showed how its troops used weaponized drones to drop grenades on Israeli forces, including Merkava tanks.

On Saturday, militants from Hamas entered Israel from Gaza by land, by sea and by air using paragliders. The Israeli military said about 2,200 rockets have been launched from Gaza into Israel on Saturday since fighting began.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russian military receives new artillery systems

Dylan Malyasov -
Russian defense giant Rostec announced Thursday that Russian armed forces recently received its new Floks self-propelled artillery systems. "The handover of the Flocks to the Ministry of Defense is...

Tiny Ukrainian drone knocked out Russia’s new artillery system

Army

Russia wants to ramp up Su-34 combat jet production

Aviation

US shoots down armed Turkish drone in Syria

Aviation

Hamas captures hundreds of Israeli military vehicles and tanks

Army

General Dynamics to unveil StrykerQB armored vehicle at AUSA 2023

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog