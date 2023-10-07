Hamas drone drops grenade on Israeli soldiers

Palestinian militant group Hamas has released aerial footage showing the shocking moment a drone dropped a grenade on Israeli soldiers.

During the strike, a small grenade hits a group of three Israeli soldiers near one of the kibbutz (an Israeli work cooperative) in Gaza.

One of the soldiers was seriously wounded in the leg, after which his teammates tried to hide him in an armored vehicle and take him to the hospital.

Hamas militants began actively using armored drones to launch strikes against Israeli troops.

Hamas publish footage of drone attacks towards an Israeli military unit near one of the kibbutz in the Gaza envelope pic.twitter.com/hEBAEYV659 — Younis Tirawi | يونس (@ytirawi) October 7, 2023

Palestinian militants also released footage that reportedly showed how its troops used weaponized drones to drop grenades on Israeli forces, including Merkava tanks.

On Saturday, militants from Hamas entered Israel from Gaza by land, by sea and by air using paragliders. The Israeli military said about 2,200 rockets have been launched from Gaza into Israel on Saturday since fighting began.