Grey Wolf helicopter begins operational testing for nuclear security

The U.S. Air Force’s 582nd Helicopter Group has taken a major step in its modernization efforts with the MH-139 Grey Wolf completing its first Initial Operational Test and Evaluation (IOT&E) flight in support of nuclear security operations.

The flight, conducted on January 28, 2025, by the 550th Helicopter Squadron at Malmstrom Air Force Base, evaluated the aircraft’s ability to secure intercontinental ballistic missile convoy operations.

According to Lt. Col. Douglas Lincoln, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center IOT&E test director, the event was the first of 37 planned test flights. He noted that the primary objective was to integrate the MH-139 into nuclear convoy security operations while assessing its communication capabilities with ground forces.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The MH-139 Grey Wolf is designed to replace the aging UH-1N Huey, which has been in service since the Vietnam era. It offers enhanced speed, payload capacity, and endurance, making it a significant upgrade for the Air Force’s nuclear security operations. As Twentieth Air Force transitions to the Grey Wolf, the aircraft is expected to streamline security efforts and improve response times for Tactical Response Force teams.

Col. Philip Bryant, commander of the 582nd Helicopter Group, highlighted the advantages of the new platform. “The MH-139 Grey Wolf fundamentally changes how we support nuclear security,” he said. “It can carry twice as many security forces, fly 1.5 times as fast, and has a considerably longer loiter time than the UH-1N, strengthening our mission to protect the missile fields.”

During the test, the aircraft flew alongside a 341st Missile Wing convoy, assessing its ability to insert and extract security teams while maintaining communication with ground forces. The Air Force said in a release that the IOT&E phase will continue through June 2025, with testing scheduled across all three Missile Wings and multiple training ranges to validate mission performance.

Col. Bryant noted that Airmen are adapting quickly to the new system, emphasizing that the transition to the MH-139 will provide a “game-changing advantage” in securing America’s ICBM fleet. As the testing phase progresses, the Air Force remains focused on ensuring that its nuclear security forces are fully equipped to meet evolving threats.