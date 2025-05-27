Germany’s Quantum Systems expands drone production in Ukraine

German drone maker Quantum Systems has launched full-scale production of Vector drone fuselages in Ukraine, according to a report by the Ukrainian defense outlet Militarnyi.

Previously, only assembly operations had been conducted in Ukraine. The company also maintains two permanent branches in the country — an R&D center and a service division.

Now, full production of 100% of the drone’s fuselage parts is being carried out locally.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“In Ukraine, we now have complete production of all fuselage parts,” said Dmytro Horlin, Chief Technology Officer of Quantum Systems Ukraine. Speaking to Militarnyi, Horlin emphasized that the locally manufactured parts fully comply with the original design and production standards — with notable improvements made using Ukrainian expertise.

“In terms of material strength, Ukraine has achieved better results — and at a lighter weight,” he said. The improved structure has reduced the drone’s weight by nearly 250 grams.

“These 250 grams allow us to add more capability,” Horlin added.

Quantum Systems is currently testing enhanced payloads, including acoustic sensors and upgraded AI modules with more powerful processors. A 360-degree rotating camera is also in development, along with improved day-night visual navigation systems.

Ukraine operates the world’s largest fleet of Vector drones, and their use in combat conditions has made a strong impression globally.

According to Militarnyi, this battlefield feedback continues to influence development and interest from allied nations.

Australia, Romania, Spain, and the United States are among the countries that have ordered the drones or are considering them in open tenders.