Germany Leifeld, located in Ahlen, refused to supply Ukraine with high-technology equipmen, the director of the LUCH Design Bureau said.

Oleg Korostelov, director of leading Ukrainian defense company, said during a “Effective industry for defense” event July 16 that Leifeld refused to supply Ukraine with flow forming machines for chipless metal forming.

“When we needed thermal imagers, we were helped by Turkey, when we needed modern drones, we were helped again by Turkey,” Korostelov also noted.

Leifeld develops, produces and distribute tooling machines for chipless metal forming. The company are one of the world’s leading providers for the technologies spinning, flow-forming, shear-forming, necking-in, and profiling.

More than 200 employees work at Leifeld’s locations in Germany, USA, China, and even Russia.

In addition, earlier in June 2021, Germany’s foreign minister rejected the idea of delivering weapons to Ukraine after the country’s president indicated that he would like military help from Berlin.

Germany, along with France, has led Western diplomatic efforts to resolve the long-running conflict between Kyiv and Russia-backed separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine.