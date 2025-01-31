Germany signs €50M deal for NEMO mortar

Germany has signed an agreement with Patria to develop and qualify mortar variants under the Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) program.

The €50 million work package includes the integration of CAVS NEMO and CAVS mortar command & control variants with German mission systems and their qualification to meet Bundeswehr requirements.

This initiative follows Germany’s accession to the CAVS research and development agreement in 2024 and marks the first national development phase within the multinational program.

The CAVS NEMO variant combines the Patria 6×6 armored vehicle with Patria’s 120mm turreted mortar system, both considered leading platforms in their respective categories. The NEMO (New Mortar) system is a remote-controlled, turreted mortar that enhances mobility, precision, and firepower for modern mechanized forces.

Jukka Holkeri, Executive Vice President, Global, Patria, emphasized the significance of this agreement:

“Patria is very pleased to see Germany signing the first national CAVS variants development and qualification agreement. The 120 mm turreted mortar variant adds totally new performance to the international CAVS programme, and we trust that other participants of the programme will be very interested in this advanced capability. The development and qualification of these new CAVS variants will be done in close co-operation with the German industry, and the future serial production will be realised with our earlier published industrial partners KNDS, FFG and JWT.”

The CAVS program, led by Patria, focuses on 6×6 armored vehicle development and integration across participating nations. With over 800 Patria 6×6 vehicles ordered and more than 200 delivered, the program is designed to enhance interoperability, security of supply, and local industrial cooperation among European defense partners.

Germany’s investment in NEMO-equipped CAVS variants sets a precedent for other CAVS member states, offering a potential model for future mortar-equipped armored vehicles across the program.

As the agreement progresses, the CAVS initiative remains open to additional European nations with aligned defense requirements, fostering deeper multinational cooperation in armored mobility and indirect fire support capabilities.