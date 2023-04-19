Germany confirms Patriot delivery to Ukraine

The German Defense Ministry confirmed Tuesday the country supplied its Patriot battery and interceptors to Ukraine.

According to a press release from Defense Ministry, the Federal Government supports the Ukrainian military in close coordination with its partners and allies.

Germany delivered the Patriot system with missiles, along with additional Zetros military trucks and border protection vehicles.

“Today, our beautiful Ukrainian sky becomes more secure because Patriot air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine,” Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a Twitter post.

Reznikov also noted that Ukrainian air defenders have mastered them as fast as they could.

“Our partners have kept their word,” Reznikov added.

The delivery of the Patriot surface-to-air missiles comes when Ukraine prepares a counteroffensive amid concerns over Kyiv’s rapidly diminishing supply of air defense munitions.