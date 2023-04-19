Wednesday, April 19, 2023
type here...

Germany confirms Patriot delivery to Ukraine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Christopher Smith

The German Defense Ministry confirmed Tuesday the country supplied its Patriot battery and interceptors to Ukraine.

According to a press release from Defense Ministry, the Federal Government supports the Ukrainian military in close coordination with its partners and allies.

Germany delivered the Patriot system with missiles, along with additional Zetros military trucks and border protection vehicles.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“Today, our beautiful Ukrainian sky becomes more secure because Patriot air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine,” Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a Twitter post.

Reznikov also noted that Ukrainian air defenders have mastered them as fast as they could.

“Our partners have kept their word,” Reznikov added.

The delivery of the Patriot surface-to-air missiles comes when Ukraine prepares a counteroffensive amid concerns over Kyiv’s rapidly diminishing supply of air defense munitions.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the executive editor of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant READ MORE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2023 Defence Blog - online military magazine