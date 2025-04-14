German startup unveils AI-driven strike drone

European defense firm STARK unveiled the One Way Effector – Vertical (OWE-V) drone on April 14 following successful testing in Ukraine.

The OWE-V, developed with direct input from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, is a VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) capable platform with a 100-kilometer range and advanced AI-powered targeting. STARK says the drone was specifically designed to counter electronic warfare threats while allowing operators to recall the system in-flight to minimize collateral damage.

“We cannot win tomorrow’s conflicts with the systems designed for yesterday’s wars,” said Philip Lockwood, Managing Director of STARK and former head of NATO’s Innovation Unit. “The OWE-V reflects our commitment to constant innovation to meet our operators’ needs.”

According to STARK, the drone’s modular architecture supports ongoing software and hardware upgrades, giving operators greater adaptability in high-threat environments. The OWE-V has undergone extensive field trials in Ukraine, where its performance in contested electromagnetic environments has helped shape its development.

In a statement, the company emphasized that OWE-V is optimized for rapid deployment without runways, supporting covert operations and enhancing battlefield flexibility. The system is part of STARK’s broader vision to supply NATO and European partners with mass-producible deterrent systems in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The company says the platform also allows for reusable training missions, as units can be recalled mid-flight. This capability, along with VTOL deployment, significantly reduces operating costs and logistics burdens.

Based in Berlin and Munich, STARK was founded in 2024 to reimagine European defense production. It joins the UXS Alliance, a network of companies developing unmanned systems across land, sea, air, and space domains.

The launch of OWE-V coincides with the rapid evolution of drone warfare along NATO’s eastern frontier. As Russia increases its use of unmanned systems in Ukraine, European allies are accelerating development of what has been described as a “drone wall” stretching from the Arctic to the Black Sea.

Lockwood added, “Our new system is one step closer to protecting NATO’s one billion citizens and giving Ukraine a decisive advantage in its fight for freedom.”

The company has signaled plans to begin scaled production at facilities across Europe later this year.