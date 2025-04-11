German Gepards prove vital on Ukraine’s frontlines

As the war in Ukraine enters its third year, German-made Gepard anti-aircraft systems—once written off and decommissioned—have become a frontline staple in the country’s defense against persistent Russian aerial threats.

According to an internal report from the Bundeswehr obtained by Spiegel, while modern systems like the IRIS-T and Panzerhaubitze 2000 face challenges in the field, the Gepard has earned an entirely different reputation among Ukrainian forces.

Originally retired from service, the Flakpanzer Gepard has proven to be one of the most reliable and effective air defense platforms in Ukraine’s arsenal, Ukrainian troops say.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“These are the most trusted, most effective, and most favored systems we have,” a Ukrainian servicemember told German officials, according to the report.

Germany has delivered 55 Gepard systems to Ukraine since 2022. The twin-barreled 35mm guns have repeatedly demonstrated their capability to intercept low-flying drones and cruise missiles—threats that have become increasingly common as Russia shifts tactics toward drone saturation and long-range strikes.

In response to heightened demand, Rheinmetall reactivated its 35mm ammunition production line in Unterlüß, Germany, in early 2023. The move was described as both urgent and costly, but necessary to maintain a consistent supply chain amid a conflict marked by rapid munitions consumption.

Designed during the Cold War to protect mechanized units from Soviet air attacks, the Gepard is now being repurposed for a new kind of warfare. Despite its age, the system’s quick target acquisition and high firing rate have made it uniquely suited for defending against small, fast-moving drones, which larger and more complex systems often struggle to neutralize efficiently.

In contrast, other German systems, including the Leopard 1A5 and Leopard 2A6 tanks, have reportedly encountered technical difficulties under battlefield conditions. Even the modern IRIS-T air defense system, praised in earlier phases of the conflict, has not escaped criticism in the latest Bundeswehr evaluation.

Still, the performance of the Gepard stands out. Once destined for scrap, the system has found a renewed mission on the Eastern Front.