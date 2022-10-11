General Dynamics unveils drone-killing microwave weapon

General Dynamics Land Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics global aerospace and defense company, has unveiled a prototype high-power microwave weapons system on Stryker chassis at the Association of the U.S. Army’s (AUSA) main annual convention.

As noted by the company, this technology demonstrator adds counter-electronics capabilities to the Stryker family of vehicles via Epirus’ Leonidas high-power microwave array.

“Stryker Leonidas’ unlimited magazine depth for counter-electronics missions – counter-UAS among them – adds a key level to layered, mobile short-range air defense (M-SHORAD) for armed forces,” the news release says.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to a press release from General Dynamics, Stryker Leonidas features onboard and networked target acquisition and mobility to accompany all maneuver formations. The system successfully defeated individual targets and swarms of drones during a recent field demonstration.