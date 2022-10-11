Tuesday, October 11, 2022
type here...

General Dynamics unveils drone-killing microwave weapon

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASESVideo
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Image by General Dynamics

General Dynamics Land Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics global aerospace and defense company, has unveiled a prototype high-power microwave weapons system on Stryker chassis at the Association of the U.S. Army’s (AUSA) main annual convention.

As noted by the company,  this technology demonstrator adds counter-electronics capabilities to the Stryker family of vehicles via Epirus’ Leonidas high-power microwave array.

“Stryker Leonidas’ unlimited magazine depth for counter-electronics missions – counter-UAS among them – adds a key level to layered, mobile short-range air defense (M-SHORAD) for armed forces,” the news release says.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to a press release from General Dynamics, Stryker Leonidas features onboard and networked target acquisition and mobility to accompany all maneuver formations. The system successfully defeated individual targets and swarms of drones during a recent field demonstration.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine