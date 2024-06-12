GDELS reactivates large-caliber gun barrel production

GDELS Santa Bárbara Sistemas has resumed the production of large-caliber gun barrels at its Trubia Factory in Asturias to address the increasing demand for modern and efficient artillery systems, adapted to the evolving needs of the battlefield.

The company has a longstanding history in the manufacture of artillery components, having produced over 200 120mm gun barrels for Leopard 2E main battle tanks, more than one thousand for the SIAC 155/52 howitzer, and numerous barrels for the 105 Light Gun, models L118 and L119. These efforts highlight the company’s commitment to supporting the Spanish Army and international defense needs.

“Operational experience from ongoing military confrontations demonstrates the renewed relevance of artillery as well as main battle tanks. GDELS-SBS is one of the few European companies that has preserved the knowledge and capabilities to manufacture gun barrels of the most demanded calibers for both weapon systems,” said Juan A. Escriña Aldeanueva, General Director of GDELS Santa Bárbara Sistemas.

The reactivation of the gun barrel production line is a strategic move to ensure that both national and allied forces are equipped with the necessary firepower. The Trubia Factory’s ability to produce high-demand artillery components positions GDELS Santa Bárbara Sistemas as a crucial player in the defense industry, capable of adapting to modern warfare requirements.

As global conflicts continue to underscore the importance of advanced artillery, the company’s expertise and production capabilities will play a key role in enhancing the operational readiness and effectiveness of armed forces.