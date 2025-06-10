Future combat drone debuts at Beale AFB

General Atomics and U.S. Air Force have publicly revealed a full-scale model of its YFQ-42A collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) for the first time during an air show display at Beale Air Force Base, offering a rare glimpse at the service’s vision for manned-unmanned teaming in future conflicts.

The YFQ-42A is intended to operate alongside fifth-generation fighters, including the F-35 Lightning II, as part of the Air Force’s broader plan to integrate collaborative drones into its operational structure. In future air campaigns, a single crewed fighter could command multiple drones with lower autonomy requirements than previously envisioned, according to current service thinking.

The aircraft is part of General Atomics’ “Gambit” family of uncrewed combat air vehicles and is based on the earlier XQ-67A Off-Board Sensing Station demonstrator, developed in cooperation with the Air Force Research Laboratory. The company’s entry was one of two platforms selected for the Increment I phase of the Air Force’s CCA program, alongside Anduril’s YFQ-44.

Flight testing of the YFQ-42A is scheduled to begin later this year, although no further technical specifications have been released.

The aircraft is expected to carry two AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs), enabling it to conduct air-to-air missions in support of manned platforms. While the drone is not considered expendable, its lower cost is intended to allow commanders greater flexibility and risk tolerance in combat scenarios.

The Air Force has consistently emphasized that future air operations will depend on scalable formations of crewed and uncrewed aircraft. The YFQ-42A is positioned to fill a gap between high-end, survivable assets and lower-cost systems, offering what the service describes as “affordable mass” to offset limited numbers of traditional fighters.

The full-scale mockup at Beale represents a key public step in shaping perceptions around the future of air combat and was the first time the platform has been shown outside of classified or internal settings.

General Atomics, which has supplied uncrewed aircraft systems to the U.S. military for over two decades, is positioning the YFQ-42A as a combat-relevant asset that extends the range and capacity of crewed aircraft formations.

As testing moves forward, the Air Force is expected to refine its operational concepts for how platforms like the YFQ-42A will function in contested airspace and how they will be integrated into tactical formations.