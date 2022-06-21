French, Spanish companies team up to develop advanced mobile mortar

The French and Spanish companies are teaming up to develop a new low-cost, highly mobile artillery system on Sherpa chassis.

The alliance of French Arquus and Thales with Spanis-based NTGS has developed the new Sherpa A2M (Advanced Mobile Mortar).

The Sherpa A2M is an adequate answer to the tactical challenges met and created by artillery in high-intensity warfare: mobility, protection, close support to the troops on the ground and mobile counter-battery options at the fraction of the price of a Self-Propelled Gun (SPG).

The alliance allows the application of a truly complete solution delivering a unique indirect fire support solution, suitable for infantry support, collaborative armed forces troops and Special Forces, as well as autonomous artillery units looking for a high level of mobility and protection.

The Sherpa A2M combines the excellent mobility of a Sherpa Light, the proven Deployable Mortar System by NTGS and the 120mm rifled mortar barrel by Thales, into one full fully integrated new solution.

Thanks to Thales’ capability, the vehicle embeds 120 mm rifled ammunition and in the future the mortar laser-guided ammunition. The rifled mortar barrel is three times more precise than smoothbore mortar. ​

Due to this superior efficiency and accuracy, it can achieve similar operational effects with much less shots; around 4 times less rounds are needed than for a smoothbore mortar.

NTGS provides its skills in global systems with the fire control system in the back of the vehicle. This system conveys information about targets and points of interest, which represents a significant strategic advantage. Thanks to their expertise, the A2M Sherpa delivers control across all mission operations and is already combat-proven. The mortar and tube from NTGS and Thales are qualified both by NATO and by different armies.

The Sherpa Light is a multipurpose, 4×4 armored vehicle, designed by Arquus to provide with a wide array of versions and customizations for all needs and missions, built on a single, proven base for increased commonality and ease of maintenance. It is a modern, mature, new-generation vehicle, which is built on many years of industrial experience, operational deployments on the battlefield and maintenance.It is protected against ballistic and mine as well as improvised explosive device threats with a STANAG 4569-certified protection, which ensures a high level of safety for the crew inside the vehicle during operations.

The Sherpa A2M can carry 40 rounds of 120mm mortar ammunition in the rear and possibly additional ammunition in the cabin, depending on user requirements. It has a range up to 8,2 km with standard rifled ammunition and up to 13km with a rocket-assisted projectile, allowing it to enhance the protection of the embarked soldiers by engaging units without being hit (Shoot & Scoot).

Combining the expertise of these three companies’ expertise ensures the highest level of quality for each of the Sherpa A2M’s features: protected tactical mobility, ruggedness, superior firepower and accuracy, as well as easily deployable systems and intuitive fire control.