French aerospace firm acquires US-based navigation aids business

French defense electronic systems company Thales has completed the acquisition of Moog ground-based navigation aids business located in Salt Lake City, Utah, enabling it to provide a more comprehensive navigation aid offering to its customers worldwide.

According to a company news release, the acquisition was completed after Thales received the required regulatory approvals in October 2021.

Both Thales and Moog have recognized histories and deployments in the United States (U.S.) and around the world. A trusted partner of the aviation industry, Thales provides air traffic management solutions and navigation aids to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs) and airports worldwide. Similarly, Moog has demonstrated the quality, reliability and longevity of its navigation aids to the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Marine Corps, and global ANSPs and military forces.

“Radio air navigation offers unmatched reliability and convenience for all aviation stakeholders from pilots to ANSPs,” said Kais Mnif, Managing Director, Navaids and Surveillance Business, Thales. “Additionally, the ways we design our navigation aids and bring them to the market have dramatically evolved with technological advances and creative delivery models. Our civil and military customers are discovering the value of investing in high performance, digital, compact, low consumption and low maintenance systems. Through the acquisition of Moog, we can offer them an even more advanced technology with varying solutions for their specific needs.”