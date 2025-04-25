France trains troops in Ukrainian-inspired drone tactics

French paratroopers are advancing their tactical drone capabilities, incorporating lessons learned from Ukraine’s battlefield use of First-Person View (FPV) drones against Russian forces, the French military announced.

In April, the 11th Parachute Brigade undertook an intensive training program at its Tactical Drone Training Center (Centre d’Entraînement Tactique Drone, CETD) in Caylus, France.

According to a statement from the brigade, this initiative marks a shift toward mastering lightweight, fast, and precise FPV drones capable of supporting both reconnaissance and offensive operations.

“In an environment where combat is constantly evolving, technology has become a weapon in its own right,” the brigade said in a release.

The goal of the program is to provide paratroopers with the skills to operate FPV drones in complex operational environments, mirroring tactics observed during Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression.

Poursuite de la formation au centre d’entraînement tactique #drones de la #11BP ➡️ emploi tactique du drone #FPV en mode attaque ou bombardier ;

➡️ actions en binôme sur des situations repérées par drone stabilisé ;

➡️ coordination tactique et analyse de situation primordiales. pic.twitter.com/BeLoHf1ZYR — 11e brigade parachutiste (@11eBP) April 18, 2025

Throughout the course, trainees were evaluated on a range of critical skills, including infiltration, stealth positioning, accurate target identification, and engagement with enemy positions. The exercises emphasized coordination between FPV operators and stabilized drone pilots, reflecting the combined use of drone types seen on modern battlefields.

The brigade highlighted the integration of offensive drone tactics, specifically simulating bomb drops on reinforced enemy positions.

“This phase of the training tested the ability of students to coordinate drone strikes while maintaining precision and discretion in hostile environments,” the statement said.

The French military’s focus on FPV drones comes as global armed forces adapt to the rapid proliferation of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in conflict zones. Ukraine’s widespread use of FPV drones to counter Russian armor and fortifications has captured international attention, prompting militaries across Europe and NATO to reassess their drone doctrines.