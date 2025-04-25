type here...

France trains troops in Ukrainian-inspired drone tactics

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo courtesy of 11e brigade parachutiste

French paratroopers are advancing their tactical drone capabilities, incorporating lessons learned from Ukraine’s battlefield use of First-Person View (FPV) drones against Russian forces, the French military announced.

In April, the 11th Parachute Brigade undertook an intensive training program at its Tactical Drone Training Center (Centre d’Entraînement Tactique Drone, CETD) in Caylus, France.

According to a statement from the brigade, this initiative marks a shift toward mastering lightweight, fast, and precise FPV drones capable of supporting both reconnaissance and offensive operations.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“In an environment where combat is constantly evolving, technology has become a weapon in its own right,” the brigade said in a release.

The goal of the program is to provide paratroopers with the skills to operate FPV drones in complex operational environments, mirroring tactics observed during Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression.

Throughout the course, trainees were evaluated on a range of critical skills, including infiltration, stealth positioning, accurate target identification, and engagement with enemy positions. The exercises emphasized coordination between FPV operators and stabilized drone pilots, reflecting the combined use of drone types seen on modern battlefields.

The brigade highlighted the integration of offensive drone tactics, specifically simulating bomb drops on reinforced enemy positions.

“This phase of the training tested the ability of students to coordinate drone strikes while maintaining precision and discretion in hostile environments,” the statement said.

The French military’s focus on FPV drones comes as global armed forces adapt to the rapid proliferation of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in conflict zones. Ukraine’s widespread use of FPV drones to counter Russian armor and fortifications has captured international attention, prompting militaries across Europe and NATO to reassess their drone doctrines.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Chad receives Chinese-made air defense systems

Dylan Malyasov -
Chad has reportedly taken delivery of two Chinese-made FK-2000 air defense systems, supplied by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of ongoing military...

Ukraine fields vintage US-made M114 howitzers

Army

Rare Ukrainian heavy fighting vehicle seen in new imagery

Army

Russia fines Google over YouTube videos revealing military losses

Army

South Korea eyes expanded arms sales to Iraq

Aviation

Russian kamikaze drones evade air defenses with steep dive strikes

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.