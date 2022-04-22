France to send Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive a new shipment of France’s weapons, including modern self-propelled howitzers, according to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Emmanuel Macron on Friday said in an interview to Ouest-France that the country will send 155mm Caesar self-propelled artillery systems to Ukraine.

Asked about critics deploring the weaknesses in arms deliveries by Germany and France, the Head of State replied that everyone takes responsibility for their political balances, and I do not interfere in political life from each other.

“We are very coordinated. The day before yesterday I spoke to Chancellor Scholz on this subject. We still deliver substantial equipment, from Milan [anti-tank guided missile] to Caesars and several types of weapons. I think we have to continue on this path,” Macron said.

The Caesar is a modern truck-mounted artillery system developed by Nexter Systems.

Caesar is equipped with all the systems needed for independent operation, a cabin to protect the six-man gun crew against shell fragments and small arms fire, an initial ammunition supply of 16 complete rounds, and instrumentation for navigation, aiming, ballistic calculations and command aids. The system was specifically designed to meet the fire support requirements of rapid deployment forces.