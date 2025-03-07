France launches CSO-3 spy satellite

The CSO-3 military observation satellite has been successfully launched by Arianespace aboard an Ariane 6 rocket from Europe’s spaceport in French Guiana.

The satellite, equipped with a high-resolution optical instrument built by Thales Alenia Space, is the final component of the CSO system under France’s MUSIS (Multinational Space-based Imaging System for Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Observation) military program.

According to a press release from Thales Alenia Space, CSO-3 was developed by Airbus Defence & Space as the prime contractor for the French defense procurement agency DGA. The mission is overseen by the French Air and Space Force’s Space Command, with delegated oversight from the French space agency CNES.

The launch of CSO-3 enhances France’s military reconnaissance capabilities by providing increased coverage and improved revisit rates. This enables more effective military operations and faster crisis response, reinforcing France’s sovereignty in space-based intelligence gathering.

The satellite’s optical instrument, developed by Thales Alenia Space, delivers very-high-resolution imagery with exceptional detail. Its advanced sensors and infrared capabilities allow it to operate in low-light conditions and at night. The system incorporates the latest-generation optical technology, ultra-sensitive sensors, and secure data transmission equipment, including encryption and decryption modules to protect classified information.

“The launch of CSO-3 is a major milestone for French sovereignty in space, both in terms of launch capabilities and satellite technology,” said Hervé Derrey, CEO of Thales Alenia Space. “With the completion of this system, France is leading the way in optical space reconnaissance. The CSO system’s exceptional performance is based in particular on the optical instrument built by the teams at Thales Alenia Space and our industry partners. These unique skills in Europe are strategically important and demonstrate our ability to meet the new challenges facing French and European sovereignty.”

Like its predecessors, the Helios 1, Helios 2, and Pleiades satellites, CSO-3 benefits from strategic equipment developed by Thales Alenia Space, including solar arrays, high-throughput image telemetry systems, and advanced tracking transponders. The system’s encrypted data transmission ensures secure communications for military intelligence applications.