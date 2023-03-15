Wednesday, March 15, 2023
type here...

France deploys new Griffon armored vehicles to Estonia

NewsArmyPhoto
By Colton Jones
Modified date:

The French Army’s newest Griffon multirole troop carriers are now operating in the Baltic region, close to the border with Russia.

“Multi-role armored vehicle Griffon arrived in Estonia and 12 more will arrive on Thursday, as France reinforced its presence inside enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) in Estonia,” the French military said on Twitter.

The Griffon is a multi-role troop carrier designed to replace the 40-year-old VAB armored personnel carrier and support vehicle. The new vehicle is based on a 6×6 commercial all-terrain truck chassis.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Fitted with a 400 HP engine coupled to an automatic gearbox, independent running gears and 6-wheel drive, the Griffon allows a great tactical mobility.

With a GVW of 24.5 tons, it can reach a speed of 90 km/h and has excellent crossing capacities on any ground.

The 24-ton Griffon entered service in 2019. France expects to procure 1,872 multirole troop carriers.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force soldier and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine