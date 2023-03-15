France deploys new Griffon armored vehicles to Estonia

The French Army’s newest Griffon multirole troop carriers are now operating in the Baltic region, close to the border with Russia.

“Multi-role armored vehicle Griffon arrived in Estonia and 12 more will arrive on Thursday, as France reinforced its presence inside enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) in Estonia,” the French military said on Twitter.

The Griffon is a multi-role troop carrier designed to replace the 40-year-old VAB armored personnel carrier and support vehicle. The new vehicle is based on a 6×6 commercial all-terrain truck chassis.

Fitted with a 400 HP engine coupled to an automatic gearbox, independent running gears and 6-wheel drive, the Griffon allows a great tactical mobility.

With a GVW of 24.5 tons, it can reach a speed of 90 km/h and has excellent crossing capacities on any ground.

The 24-ton Griffon entered service in 2019. France expects to procure 1,872 multirole troop carriers.