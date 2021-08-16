Monday, August 16, 2021
FNSS complete design perfection process for its new medium tank

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by FNSS

Turkish armored vehicles maker FNSS announced on Sunday that it successfully completed the design perfection process for the KAPLAN Medium Tank development project.

According to a company news release, FNSS successfully applied the technology transfer model with PT Pindad through the KAPLAN Medium Tank development project. The serial production contract was signed after the prototype tests were ended.

The KAPLAN MT, which will be exhibited at IDEF 2021, has successfully completed the endurance and firing tests carried out in Turkey and Indonesia during the prototype period. With the joint production contract of KAPLAN MT, which was signed at the 2019 IDEF, serial production process started at the FNSS facilities. 18 KAPLAN MT tanks will be produced under the contract; the first 10 vehicles will be produced in FNSS Facility in Turkey and the remaining 8 will be produced in Indonesia.

The KAPLAN MT Project is Turkey’s first export contract in the Medium Weight Tank Class, as well as the first project that was initiated and concluded within the framework of the Defence Industry Cooperation Agreements signed between Indonesia and Turkey.

The production started after the final design for serial production was decided upon at the FNSS facilities, with the participation of PT Pindad engineers and end users from the Indonesian Army. The delivery of the vehicles will be completed in 2021.

