First US Air Force base in Europe receives fifth-generation stealth fighter

The U.S. Air Force has confirmed that its first base in Europe received the new 9-g capable multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion, with unprecedented situational awareness.

The details were given in a 48 Fighter Wing Public Affairs media release, to announce that RAF Lakenheath received its first delivery of F-35A Lightning II aircraft on December 15.

The arrival of the 5th-generation aircraft at the Liberty Wing has been planned since 2015, marking its placement within the United Kingdom a critical component for training and combat readiness due to airspace and F-35 program partnership.

“Our coalition forces train and fight in the most dynamic theater, requiring the most advanced platforms,” said Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa commander. “The Valkyries are leading our F-35 integration across Europe. We’ve come a long way, and now we’re extending our reach as a coalition force and what we will accomplish together.”

RAF Lakenheath was selected in 2015 to host the first U.S. F-35A squadrons in Europe based on very close ties with the RAF, existing infrastructure, and combined training opportunities. The U.K. is a critical component in training and combat readiness for Air Forces in Europe due to its excellent airspace and F-35 program partnership.

“‘Valkyries’ epitomizes the force’s move toward more inclusivity and equally represents the fifth-generation stealth fighter’s air superiority,” said Lt. Col. Ian McLaughlin, 495th Fighter Squadron commander. “Like the Valkyries themselves, we’ll be vital to determining the fate of our adversaries in the battlespace.”

The F-35A is an agile, versatile, high-performance, 9g-capable multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion and unprecedented situational awareness. The aircraft will belong to the 495th Fighter Squadron, which was nicknamed the “Valkyries” during a voting contest in 2020. The new F-35 squadron will consist of 24 aircraft, delivered in a phased approach.

“The amount of support we received, and continue to receive, from the community both here and back home has been overwhelming and highly appreciated,” said Col. Jason Camilletti, 48th Fighter Wing commander.