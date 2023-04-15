Saturday, April 15, 2023
First Danish Leopard 1A5 tanks ready for Ukraine

By Dylan Malyasov
Denmark’s acting defense minister Troels Lund Poulsen has announced that the first Leopard 1A5 tanks will soon be sent to Ukraine.

Poulsen visited Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft (FFG)– the company in Germany preparing the tanks for Ukraine – for a progress update.

“Denmark has been among the most active donor nations since the war started, and I’m pleased that such a big majority of Danes support military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine,” said Poulsen.

The Minister of Defense and the other Danish politicians visited FFG together with Denmark’s ambassador to Germany, Susanne Hyldelund and defense attaché, Brigadier General Jakob Henius, and had the opportunity to discuss the ongoing renovation of Leopard 1 tanks with FFG’s director, Norbert Erichsen.

Denmark launched the project to refurbish a large number of Leopard 1A5 tanks together with the Netherlands and Germany in early February. The first milestone of the project is to continue to deliver tanks for two battalions – equivalent to approximately 80 tanks – over the coming months.

The first tanks are expected to be ready for Ukrainian training in the coming weeks.

