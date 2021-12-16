Thursday, December 16, 2021
Finnish armored vehicle prototype spotted testing in Japan

By Dylan Malyasov
Image by trafficnews.jp

The prototype of the new Patria 8×8 armored wheeled vehicle called the AMV XP has been spotted in Japan.

The new version of the Finnish armored wheeled vehicle was spotted during evaluation to be the potential replacement for the locally-made Type 96 8×8 armored personnel carrier.

This vehicle is a part of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force’s project called the Next Wheeled Armored Vehicle operating under the Japanese Ministry of Defense.

Earlier in December 2020, the Finnish state-controlled Patria Group reported that  AMV XP 8×8 vehicles have been sent from Finland to Japan for test purposes.

Patria has been selected as one of the competitors for the new 8×8 Wheeled Armored Personnel Carriers (WAPCs) project. The project has progressed to the test phase after which the Japanese Ministry of Defense will evaluate the vehicles.

As noted by the company, with superior mobility and protection, as well as state-of-the-art modularity, performance and reliability, Patria AMV XP is perfect for any operations in any environment. Patria AMV 8×8 family has been contracted for 1 600 vehicles globally.

Image by trafficnews.jp
Image by trafficnews.jp

