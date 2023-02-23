Thursday, February 23, 2023
Finland to receive more NLAW anti-tank missiles

By Colton Jones
Swedish aerospace and defense firm Saab announced on Wednesday that it has received an order for NLAW (Next Generation Light Anti-Tank Weapon) from the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command.

According to a press release from Saab, the order value is approximately SEK 400 million ($38,3 million), with product deliveries planned for 2024.

Finland placed the order within a framework agreement between Saab and the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration. This agreement allows Finland to place orders for NLAW as well as Saab’s Carl-Gustaf® recoilless rifle, ammunition and the AT4 disposable weapon.

‘“We greatly value our long and close relation with the Finnish Defence Forces. I am proud to contribute to Finland’s army’s anti-tank capability with our proven NLAW system, known for being trusted by soldiers,” says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab’s business area Dynamics.

NLAW is a shoulder-launched, anti-tank missile system that attacks the tank from above. It combines the simplicity of light anti-armour weapons with the advantages of heavy, crew-operated guided missile systems. With NLAW, a single soldier can take out a heavily protected modern main battle tank at ranges between 20 and 800 metres.

