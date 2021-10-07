Finland to equip infantry fighting vehicles with modern night vision sensors

Senop Oy, part of the Finnish Patria group, has received an order for the development of night vision sensors for the Finnish CV9030 Infantry Fighting Vehicles.

As noted by the company, earlier this summer the Finnish Ministry of Defense announced that the CV9030 fleet will be upgraded in the coming years and this order is part of the CV9030 mid-life extension. The value of the order is significant, and the deliveries will take place over several years.

The Army procured the infantry fighting vehicles between 2002 and 2007, and the agreement will ensure their usability and lifecycle until 2035.

The overall value of the procurement with options is about EUR 33 million excluding value added tax. The procurement will be financed by the funds for defence materiel procurement that are budgeted for this purpose.

Senop is responsible for the development of the reserve sight and barrel camera.

“With the order, Senop’s product portfolio will grow with two new products, which will also open up completely new business opportunities in the future. This order shows that we have the know-how and competence to develop and manufacture sensors for heavy military vehicles, such as main battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles”, says Aki Korhonen, Managing Director of Senop. Korhonen emphasizes that this development work will be done in close cooperation with the CV9030 FIN end users.

Senop builds new capabilities by tailoring solutions according customer’s specific needs and requirements. Senop’s Defence & Security portfolio consist of high-performance image intensifiers, night sights, intelligent thermal sights, handheld target acquisition and observation systems, vehicle camera systems, hyperspectral cameras, and multipurpose container-based platform solutions.