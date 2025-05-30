F-35 autonomy proposal emerges amid Musk critique

Lockheed Martin is exploring the possibility of transforming the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter into an optionally manned platform, as part of what the company is calling a “fifth-generation-plus” capability upgrade.

Speaking at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference, CEO Jim Taiclet outlined a vision for new enhancements to the world’s most advanced stealth fighter, including radar- and infrared-absorbing coatings and an unmanned operational mode.

“We could make the F-35 pilot optional over a relatively modest time frame based on a lot of the development we’ve done,” Taiclet said. “The kinds of technologies we’re speaking about are coatings, for example, stealth coatings, both infrared and radar coatings, on the aircraft surface.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The concept, while still in the early stages, would potentially allow the F-35 to fly without a pilot in certain mission profiles. According to Taiclet, integration could begin in the near future, with a first flight possible within a few years—if funding and development efforts continue as planned.

The announcement follows repeated critiques of the program from entrepreneur Elon Musk, who has questioned the long-term relevance of piloted fighters in modern warfare.

In a recent post on X, Musk wrote: “The F-35 design was broken at the requirements level, because it was required to be too many things to too many people. This made it an expensive & complex jack of all trades, master of none. Success was never in the set of possible outcomes. And manned fighter jets are obsolete in the age of drones anyway. Will just get pilots killed.”

Musk has long been critical of the F-35, often pointing to the rapid development of unmanned systems as a more viable future for air dominance.

Despite such views, the F-35 remains the cornerstone of allied airpower. Operated by the United States and more than a dozen partner nations, the aircraft is still undergoing upgrades under Lockheed Martin’s Block 4 modernization program.

The new discussions about autonomy could represent a next phase in the aircraft’s evolution, potentially extending its relevance in a rapidly shifting technological landscape.

Lockheed Martin has not provided further technical details on how optional manning would be implemented or what missions could first see unmanned use. However, Taiclet emphasized the company’s readiness to move quickly if funding aligns with the development roadmap.