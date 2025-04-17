Explosion destroys building at Northrop Grumman facility in Utah

An explosion ripped through a building at the Northrop Grumman Rocket Garden in Box Elder County, Utah, early Wednesday morning.

The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the blast occurred at approximately 7:38 a.m. local time. A video provided to FOX 13 News showed a plume of dark smoke rising from the site, with residents in the area reporting that the explosion shook nearby homes.

Officials said the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

A photo released by the sheriff’s office showed extensive damage, indicating that the structure involved in the blast was likely a total loss. As of Wednesday afternoon, no reports had been issued regarding hazardous substances in the air, and authorities said there were no indications the incident posed an immediate risk to nearby communities.

“At this time, we are not aware of any injuries, but that may change as our investigation continues,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The Northrop Grumman facility, located in a remote part of Box Elder County, is a key site in the company’s operations involving advanced propulsion systems. While initial concerns focused on potential exposure to rocket propellant or related chemicals, officials confirmed the explosion did not involve the facility’s solid rocket booster production area, where chemicals are mixed for space launch systems.

No shelter-in-place order was issued due to the isolated location of the complex, and emergency crews remained on site throughout the day to monitor for any potential secondary hazards.

Northrop Grumman, one of the United States’ largest defense contractors, has not yet issued a formal statement on the incident. The company is a leading supplier of missile systems, space launch boosters, and strategic defense technologies for the U.S. military and NASA.

The Rocket Garden site is known for its involvement in critical national defense programs, including work on intercontinental ballistic missile modernization and NASA’s Space Launch System.

The cause of the explosion and the full extent of the damage are expected to be detailed following a joint investigation by local authorities and federal safety officials.