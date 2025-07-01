Europe launches new tank development project

The European defense sector has launched a new initiative to develop a next-generation European main battle, according to an announcement by Rheinmetall.

The project, named MARTE (Main Armoured Tank of Europe), is supported by the European Defence Fund (EDF) and brings together 51 entities from 12 countries under the coordination of MARTE ARGE, a joint venture between KNDS Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG and Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH.

As noted by Rheinmetall, the Grant Agreement was signed between MARTE ARGE and the European Commission on December 1, 2024, formally launching the project. The kick-off meeting followed days later in Stockholm, where representatives from core defense companies, research institutions, and small- and medium-sized enterprises met to initiate collaborative work.

According to the company, MARTE’s objective is to conduct studies and design concepts for a future tank system that responds to emerging threats and aligns with the operational needs of participating European states.

“The EDF is providing approximately 20 million euros in funding for MARTE,” Rheinmetall said in the release. A similar sum is being allocated to a parallel project named FMBTech, focused on technologies for current and future main battle tanks, primarily led by French firms.

While the EDF supports both programs independently, Germany and France continue their joint work on the Main Ground Combat System (MGCS), suggesting a multi-path strategy to address future armored warfare requirements.

The MARTE initiative is being conducted over a planned 24-month period. It is supported by the consulting firm Erdyn and a core team of five leading defense contractors: KNDS Deutschland and Rheinmetall (Germany), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Indra Sistemas S.A. (Spain), and Saab AB (Sweden). Each of these companies is responsible for leading one of the five technical work packages into which the project has been structured.

The MARTE consortium spans a broad industrial base, including large enterprises, mid-sized companies, academic institutions, and startups. The scope of participation—51 legal entities from 11 EU member states and Norway—is intended to enhance cross-border cooperation, though similar large-scale collaborations under EDF have previously faced challenges in coordination and execution.

In a statement from Rheinmetall, the company noted that MARTE has received strong backing from 11 European defense ministries, which are supporting the program as prospective customers. In addition to Germany, the participating ministries include those of Belgium, Spain, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Romania, and Sweden.

Supporters of the initiative argue that the MARTE program reflects a growing push for strategic autonomy in defense amid an uncertain geopolitical climate. The project is seen as part of a broader effort to enhance Europe’s independent defense capabilities, reduce reliance on non-EU platforms, and ensure readiness for future armored conflict.

The European Defence Fund, established to promote joint defense research and development, has increasingly focused on high-impact land systems projects as the war in Ukraine continues to shape defense priorities across the continent.