Estonia to receive Caesar howitzers from France

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Agustin Montanez

Estonia is set to receive its first Caesar howitzers by the end of the year, as confirmed by the Minister of Defense, Hanno Pevkur.

This delivery is part of Estonia’s broader effort to enhance its artillery capabilities amid growing regional security concerns.

The Caesar howitzer is a highly mobile artillery system developed by the French defense company Nexter (part of the KDNS consortium). It is designed to deliver precise firepower and is mounted on a truck chassis, allowing for swift repositioning on the battlefield.

Minister Pevkur highlighted the strategic importance of this acquisition, stating, “The arrival of the Caesar howitzers marks a significant step in strengthening our national defense. These systems will enhance our artillery capabilities and provide our armed forces with greater flexibility and firepower.”

Estonia’s decision to procure the Caesar howitzers aligns with its ongoing efforts to modernize its military and bolster its defensive posture. The acquisition is part of a larger plan to upgrade the nation’s artillery and ensure it remains capable of responding to evolving security challenges.

The Caesar howitzers are expected to significantly enhance Estonia’s artillery capabilities, offering both range and precision. This system has been widely adopted by several NATO member states, reflecting its reliability and effectiveness in various operational scenarios.

The Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) have been undergoing extensive modernization in recent years, focusing on improving mobility, firepower, and overall readiness. The addition of the Caesar howitzers is a crucial component of this modernization strategy.

Dylan Malyasov
