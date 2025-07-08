Elon Musk calls Trump’s F-47 fighter “useless”

Elon Musk has launched fresh criticism of America’s manned fighter jet programs, this time targeting President Donald Trump’s newly announced F-47 project.

“Spending over a trillion dollars on a useless new crewed fighter plane instead of a drone program is severely undermining our national security,” Musk wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The F-47 initiative, unveiled earlier by President Trump, has been presented as a key element in maintaining U.S. air superiority. Trump described the program as essential for ensuring American pilots maintain the edge in contested airspace.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Musk’s comments reflect his long-standing skepticism about the relevance of manned fighters in an era of rapid advances in drone technology. In recent years, he has repeatedly argued that autonomous systems are the future of air combat.

The debate over manned versus unmanned systems has intensified in recent years as advances in artificial intelligence and autonomous technology transform the battlefield. Musk, who has long advocated for next-generation drone swarms, has previously dismissed manned fighters as relics of a past era.

Proponents of unmanned systems argue that drones can perform many combat missions at lower cost and with less risk to human life. Advocates for manned platforms counter that pilots bring adaptability and judgment that no algorithm can replicate in complex environments.

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers remain divided over how much to prioritize manned systems in future force planning. Some have expressed concern about the rising cost of traditional fighters, while others warn that abandoning them too soon could leave the U.S. vulnerable.

Musk’s comments are likely to add fuel to that debate, forcing defense leaders to confront difficult questions about the future shape of American air power.