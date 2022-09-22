Elbit Systems to provide Laser Warning Systems for British Army’s next-gen tank

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems said on Thursday its subsidiary Elbit Systems UK has been selected by Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) to provide the Elbit Laser Warning System (ELAWS) as part of the Challenger 3 (CR3) Programme.

The Challenger 3 is a British next-generation main battle tank featuring extra firepower and cutting-edge protection systems.

Elbit Systems UK will supply 150 ELAWS providing UK MOD personnel with accurate warnings to support effective and timely responses to laser-guided threats. The ELAWS is a widely operational and proven system, with products in the family currently being delivered into other Armoured Fighting Vehicle programs for UK MOD and also for other international customers.

Providing 360° threat coverage, ELAWS is capable of detecting, categorizing and accurately pinpointing laser sources such as range finders, Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, target designators and infrared illuminators. It can also seamlessly integrate with a wide array of countermeasures.

Throughout the CR3 Programme, Elbit Systems UK will work closely with RBSL to fully deliver the requirements of MOD and the Armed Forces, building on the work conducted during the previous Programme Assessment phases. This contract represents a significant step, not only in the development of UK defense capabilities and investment in the supply chain, but also in the fostering of UK skills through the transfer of cutting-edge technology.

Martin Fausset, CEO of Elbit Systems UK said:

“We have a proven track record of supporting advanced capabilities for our Armed Forces, and expertise in providing high technology protection systems for armoured vehicles. We are committed to ensuring that UK Armed Forces personnel are suitably equipped and protected from a constantly evolving range of threats, and we will continue to support all phases of this programme from a number of our sites across the UK.”