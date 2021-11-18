Elbit Systems, Roboteam shows off new unmanned ground vehicle

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems said on Tuesday that it and Roboteam launch ROOK, a multi-payload military 6X6 Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV).

As noted by the company, the new modular unmanned ground vehicle features a unique design and built-in autonomy suite offering a combination of greater capacity, improved maneuverability and must-have on-field agility that is key for greater mission effectiveness.

The ROOK UGV was developed based on the operational experience accumulated through fielding of the 4×4 PROBOT UGV systems in several countries including the U.S., France, Israel and the UK.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The ROOK was designed from scratch as a robotic UGV platform in compliance with applicable Military Standards, applying Modular Box structure enabling on-field components replacement with no need for qualified technician or OEM lab maintenance, and efficient upgrades and modification without OEM involvement.

A built-in TORCH-X Robotic and Autonomous (RAS) application, provides ROOK with full autonomy and the capability to efficiently navigating rough terrain, during both day and night to deliver supplies, evacuate casualties, perform intelligence gathering missions (including by dispatching on-board VTOLs), and operate as a remote weapon system.

With self-weight of 1200kg, low center of gravity and ground clearance of 24cm, ROOK is capable of carrying up to 1200kg of payloads while maintaining superior maneuverability and transferability. Full compliance with the UGV Interoperability Profile (IOP) turns ROOK into a multi-payload platform providing users with seamless plug and play payload integration.

Using modular hybrid energy configuration of batteries and optional internal generator, ROOK provides operational endurance of up to 8 drive hours and a speed of 30km per hour. ROOK is operated either via the TORCH-X RAS application or through an all-weather 7-inch ruggedized display unit, enabling a single operator to control several unmanned systems.