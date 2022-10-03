Elbit successfully tests next-gen turret for future combat vehicle

Elbit Systems of America, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elbit Systems Ltd., announced that it has successfully tested the next-generation unmanned turret for the future U.S. Army combat vehicle.

As noted by the company, it recently completed a successful live fire demonstration of next-generation Unmanned Turret – 50mm (UT50) as part of our ongoing Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) at the Aberdeen Test Center.

“The Elbit America UT50 features the XM913 50mm cannon and high-capacity ammunition handling system,” the news release says. “At the demonstration, we successfully fired more than 200 rounds at ranges up to 3,000 meters.”

Elbit Systems says this turret was developed as part of the company’s research and development program to integrate the latest medium caliber gun into an Elbit-designed turret to meet our military’s future needs, such as the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle, known popularly as OMFV.

“We are proud to be teamed with BAE Systems Inc. to deliver this next-generation capability to our Warfighters,” Elbit said in the press release.