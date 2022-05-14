Dutch YPR-765 infantry vehicles arrived in Ukraine

Ukrainian Army has received its first YPR-765 armoured infantry vehicles from Netherlands, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed on Saturday.

According to a press release from the Ukrainian military, Army recently received the first tranche of Western weapons, including Dutch YPR-765 vehicles.

About a month earlier, the Dutch Prime Minister announced via his Twitter account, that the Netherlands will send heavy combat equipment to Ukraine including armored vehicles, after a phone call with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy.

The YPR was introduced to the Dutch army in 1979 and the army is now making plans for the replacement of the vehicle.

Basically, the YPR-765 is an improved version of the American M113 APC (Armoured Personnel Carrier). Most of the Dutch YPRs are built by licence in the Netherlands by the DAF Company, which is well known for their solid trucks.

The main version of the YPR is equipped with a 25 mm gun and carries a vehicle commander, gunner, and driver plus an additional eight infantry troops. The command version is either equipped with the 25mm gun or with the .50 caliber. Other versions of the YPR include vehicles for reconnaissance, engineering tasks, ambulance, anti-tank (TOW), cargo, crowd and riot control and mortar tower with storage space for the 120mm rounds inside.