Drone strikes hit Russian strategic bomber base

A wave of drone strikes hit the Engels airbase in Russia’s Saratov region overnight, triggering explosions near a key strategic bomber facility.

The attack, reported by local residents and Russian authorities, appears to be the latest strike on critical military infrastructure deep inside Russian territory.

Eyewitness accounts described multiple explosions near the Engels-2 airbase, home to Russia’s long-range strategic bombers, including Tu-160 and Tu-95MS aircraft.

According to Telegram channel Astra, thick smoke was seen rising from the area in the early hours of Thursday morning following the drone attack.

Local reports also indicated that authorities initiated an evacuation of nearby residential areas due to the proximity of fires caused by the strikes.

The governor of Saratov Oblast, Roman Busargin, later confirmed these evacuations, stating, “For security reasons, due to the fire at the airfield, evacuation is being carried out for those living in adjacent areas. All emergency services are on-site.”

The Engels airbase has been a repeated target in the ongoing conflict, serving as a key launch site for Russian strategic bombers used in long-range missions. Previous attacks on the base, including incidents in 2022 and 2023, have demonstrated vulnerabilities in Russia’s air defense capabilities, despite its extensive network of radar and missile systems.

Though the full extent of the damage remains unclear, reports suggest that the drone attack caused significant disruptions. Russian authorities have yet to provide details on casualties or damage to military assets at the airbase. However, the attack underscores the increasing use of long-range drones in modern warfare, posing new challenges to traditional air defenses.

The Engels-2 airbase plays a critical role in Russia’s strategic bomber operations. Home to Tu-95MS and Tu-160 bombers, it serves as a launch platform for cruise missile strikes. The facility has previously been used to conduct aerial campaigns against Ukraine, making it a high-value target.

The Kremlin has not officially commented on the specifics of the attack.