Dozens of US aircraft line up in Okinawa display

The U.S. Air Force’s 18th Wing conducted a high-profile display of combat power and joint coordination on May 6, 2025, as dozens of U.S. military aircraft lined up for a large-scale elephant walk at Kadena Air Base,in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan.

According to the Air Force, the event included 24 F-35A Lightning IIs, eight F-15E Strike Eagles, six HH-60 Jolly Green II helicopters, two MQ-9 Reapers, two MC-130J Commando II aircraft, six KC-135 Stratotankers, one RC-135 Rivet Joint, one E-3G Sentry, two Navy EA-18 Growlers, one Navy P-8 Poseidon, and two U.S. Army MIM-104 Patriot missile systems.

The exercise was designed to demonstrate the readiness of joint U.S. forces operating across the Indo-Pacific.

“This kind of teamwork and presence is exactly how we maintain deterrence in the Indo-Pacific,” said Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, 18th Wing command chief master sergeant. “An elephant walk like this sends a message you can’t ignore—it shows our Airmen, allies, and adversaries that we’re united, capable, and ready.”

The operation, which included air and missile defense elements from the Air Force, Navy, and Army, highlighted the U.S. military’s focus on integrated, multi-domain capabilities. Personnel from across Okinawa worked with maintenance and operations teams to ensure the precise movement and positioning of the aircraft on the runway.

In a statement, Brig. Gen. Nicholas Evans, commander of the 18th Wing, said, “Working alongside our allies and partners, Kadena stands ready to project airpower throughout the region to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Col. David Deptula, commander of the 18th Operations Group, added, “From maintenance and aircrew to logistics and sustainment, it’s a total team effort that reflects the strength and professionalism of the joint team at Kadena.”

The 18th Wing said in a release that events like this elephant walk reinforce the U.S. commitment to defending the first island chain and deterring aggression in the Indo-Pacific. The display comes amid heightened tensions in the region and underscores the strategic importance of Kadena as a forward-operating hub for U.S. airpower.