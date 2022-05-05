Development of South Korea’s heavy unmanned aircraft completed

South Korea’s state-funded arms development agency announced the completion of their development of the Medium Altitude Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (MUAV).

The Agency for Defense Development, or ADD, said that it completed the development of medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE)-class remotely-piloted surveillance aircraft.

Multiple news outlets reported that serial production of MUAV is scheduled to begin in 2023 and the first aircraft will be delivered to the Republic of Korea Air Force in the fourth quarter of 2023 or in the first quarter of 2024.

The MUAV is a reconnaissance, remotely-piloted surveillance aircraft for mid-to-high altitude operations, which is currently under development with Korea’s indigenous technology.

It is capable of scanning ground targets 100 km (62 mi) away from an altitude of 10 km (33,000 ft). The aircraft is 13 m (43 ft) long with a 25 m (82 ft) wingspan and has a height of 3 m (9.8 ft). Powered by a 1,200 hp turboprop engine, it has endurance in excess of 24 hours while flying at a service ceiling of 13,000 m (43,000 ft).