Denmark’s new F-35s take off for first intercept

The Royal Danish Air Force has carried out its first operational alert mission using the new F-35A Lightning II fighter jets.

According to the Danish Armed Forces, the F-35s were on quick reaction alert duty (AVB-vagten) for the first time last week when they were dispatched to intercept a Russian military aircraft flying over the Baltic Sea. The aircraft, identified as an IL-20 “Coot-A” electronic intelligence aircraft, remained in international airspace throughout the encounter.

“Our pilots met the Russian IL-20 over the Baltic and followed it during its transit,” the Danish military said in a statement. “After completing the intercept, the F-35s returned to Skrydstrup Air Base.”

While the F-35s officially entered Denmark’s air policing readiness today, Danish personnel were deemed prepared ahead of schedule and took on the duty early, the military said.

The milestone comes as Denmark transitions from the aging F-16 to the fifth-generation F-35, which offers expanded capabilities including stealth, advanced sensors, and networked operations.

The deployment reinforces NATO’s Baltic air policing efforts amid ongoing tensions with Russia.

The F-35A aircraft, manufactured by Lockheed Martin and operated by multiple NATO members, are expected to play a central role in Denmark’s contribution to alliance defense. The jets are stationed at Skrydstrup Air Base in southern Denmark, where the Royal Danish Air Force is building a new infrastructure to support the stealth fighters.

The IL-20, known for its intelligence-gathering capabilities, is a frequent presence over the Baltic Sea and has been intercepted by NATO air forces on numerous occasions. Although the Russian aircraft did not violate Danish or allied airspace, its presence continues to be monitored closely by NATO forces.