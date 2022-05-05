Thursday, May 5, 2022
Denmark orders Swedish Carl-Gustaf M4 anti-tank recoilless rifles

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Image credit: SAAB

Swedish aerospace and defense company Saab announced on Thursday an order from the Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) for the multi-role, man-portable Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon.

As noted by the company, the new order makes Denmark the 15th customer for the M4 version.

Deliveries will take place in 2022.

The recoilless Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon increases tactical flexibility. Built to satisfy future requirements, it is compatible with advanced fire control devices and prepared for specialised ammunition, putting advanced technology at forces’ fingertips.

“We are ready to supply Denmark with Carl-Gustaf M4. The user-focused design of the Carl-Gustaf M4 will ensure the Danish forces that they will have what they need, when they need it,” says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab’s business area Dynamics.

The Danish Armed Forces have been using Carl-Gustaf, which is designated Dysekanon in the country, since the 1970s.

