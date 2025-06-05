Defenture demos Viper mortar vehicle in live-fire trial

Dutch defense mobility specialist Defenture has showcased the operational capabilities of its new Viper platform, a mobile mortar system developed for rapid deployment and precision fire support.

Built on the GRF chassis and integrated with a 120mm mortar, the Viper was demonstrated during a recent live-fire exercise.

“During a recent live fire, the VIPER again showed its capabilities. Harsh terrain, rapid response drills, truly shoot and scoot. Everything needed to prove its performance in a real-world environment,” the company said in a statement.

The Viper system is designed for mobility, with a shoot-and-scoot cycle of just 90 seconds. The mortar system, developed in cooperation with Spanish firm Escribano Mechanical & Engineering, is hydraulically deployed directly onto the ground from the vehicle. This design allows recoil forces to be transferred into the earth, rather than through the chassis, increasing the vehicle’s longevity and reducing maintenance demands.

Unlike traditional mortar platforms that require permanent mounting or heavy modifications, the Viper’s system can be installed on any GRF vehicle within hours. According to the company, this modularity allows for adaptation to various mission requirements without compromising the platform’s mobility or durability.

The platform was developed to meet operational needs of the Dutch Armed Forces but can be configured to carry other 120mm or 81mm mortar systems depending on customer specifications. The GRF vehicle itself is already in service with Dutch special forces and international units, noted for its agility and off-road performance.

Defenture says the Viper reflects a growing emphasis among European militaries on lightweight, flexible platforms capable of delivering firepower without relying on fixed emplacements or heavy armor.

The integrated system provides indirect fire support in remote or contested environments, offering rapid deployment and extraction in dynamic combat zones.