Czechia launches suicide drone production for Ukraine

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
The Czech-Ukrainian company UAC has commenced the manufacturing of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Czechia, specifically for the Ukrainian army.

The company, which employs approximately 80 people, primarily Ukrainians, produces various types of drones, including the Leleka-LR (Stork-LR) reconnaissance drone and the Mace loitering munition.

“In November, we started trial operation, and in April, we started mass production. This is basically a military production, our exclusive customer is the Ukrainian army,” said Pavlo Bulant, the company’s executive director.

The Mace loitering munition, or suicide drone, is particularly notable for its versatility, as it can be equipped with different types of warheads. These include a HEAT warhead capable of penetrating armor up to 400mm, a high-explosive (HE) warhead for targeting trenches or command posts, and a thermobaric warhead, which is highly effective against enemy personnel.

UAC plans to produce and deliver hundreds of reconnaissance and strike drones to the Ukrainian military annually. The company is nearly self-sufficient in its production processes, relying only on external suppliers for components such as internal combustion and electric motors.

Looking ahead, UAC aims to secure a significant share of the Central European market for medium-sized drones and to expand its supply to NATO armed forces and other countries.

