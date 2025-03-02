Czech fundraiser buys Black Hawk helicopter for Ukraine

A Czech fundraising initiative has successfully raised 70 million Czech koruna ($3 million) to purchase a Black Hawk helicopter for Ukraine, reaching its target with contributions from more than 20,400 donors.

The initiative, known as “Dárek pro Putina” (A Gift for Putin), confirmed that it had secured a newer and more cost-effective model than initially planned, ensuring Ukraine receives an essential asset for its defense against Russian aggression.

Organizers announced the achievement on their website, declaring that the Czech Republic is now the first country in the world where citizens have directly funded a military helicopter for Ukraine. The additional funds collected beyond the target amount will cover transportation costs to deliver the UH-60 Black Hawk to Ukraine.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The fundraising milestone was reached a day after a tense exchange between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House. The initiative, which has played a critical role in providing military aid to Ukraine, has previously raised funds for anti-tank missiles, drones, demining equipment, and humanitarian supplies.

Hotovo. 🇨🇿Česká republika se stala první zemí na světě, jejíž občané se složili na vojenskou helikoptéru 🚁pro Ukrajinu. Vybrali jsme víc a tyhle peníze použijeme na dopravu Black Hawk UH-60 na Ukrajinu. Všechno ostatní řekneme ve čtvrtek na tiskové konferenci. Klobouček!🫡🙏👏 pic.twitter.com/iRu5xFQ7Bt — Dárek pro Putina (@DarPutinovi) March 1, 2025

Since its inception, “Dárek pro Putina” has organized public collections to procure weapons and other essential materials for the Ukrainian military and civilian defense efforts. Past contributions have facilitated the purchase of an RM-70 multiple rocket launcher, named “Přemysl,” for 50 million koruna, as well as a T-72 Avenger tank for 30 million koruna.

The initiative has also supported non-military aid, such as flood relief efforts following the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine.