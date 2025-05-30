Czech firm rolls out fully autonomous battlefield robot

At the IDET 2025 defense exposition in Brno, Czech defense company LPP holding introduced the “Hornet,” a new-generation autonomous unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) developed to support front-line logistics, including ammunition delivery and casualty evacuation.

The Hornet platform, measuring just over 9 feet in length and weighing in with a 771-pound payload capacity, is an electro-hybrid UGV designed for flexible battlefield roles.

According to LPP, the vehicle “can navigate in unknown environments” and is capable of operating independently of GPS, making it suitable for use in contested or jammed electromagnetic environments.

“We have developed a fully autonomous vehicle that can navigate in unknown environments,” the company said. The Hornet’s navigation system was originally tested on the TAROS platform, and engineers then “designed a customised vehicle that is specifically tailored for logistics missions on the modern battlefield.”

The UGV includes multiple operational modes, such as “Follow-me” for trailing troops and “Return to base” for autonomous withdrawal. The Hornet is also capable of optimizing routes and avoiding obstacles without operator input.

Built for modularity, the Hornet can be reconfigured for roles beyond logistics, including ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance), CBRN response, and emergency medical transport.

In addition to its autonomous functions, the Hornet is equipped with a remote-controlled weapon station, a suite of sensors, and the INTERCEPTOR system—a defensive counter-drone solution that uses onboard quadcopters to intercept and neutralize incoming aerial threats.

Company officials say the Hornet demonstrates visual navigation capabilities adapted from its MTS aerial platform.