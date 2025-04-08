Czech drone certified for NATO missions

Czech drone manufacturer Primoco UAV SE has become the first company globally to secure both NATO military certification and European civilian approval for its One 150 unmanned aircraft, a medium-sized drone designed for a wide range of military and civilian missions.

The milestone, announced March 17, concludes a five-year testing and verification process that included more than 170 test flights, 50 ground tests, and over 28,000 pages of documentation, according to the company.

The One 150 is now certified under NATO’s STANAG 4703 standard — a move that streamlines the aircraft’s deployment across NATO member states without the need for country-by-country approvals.

“Nearly 40 engineers, designers, verification experts, and pilot-operators dedicated five years to demonstrating that our aircraft meets the most stringent requirements for operations in shared airspace with manned military aircraft and other certified UAVs,” said Ladislav Semetkovský, founder and CEO of Primoco UAV, in a company statement.

The One 150, with a takeoff weight of 150 kilograms and a flight endurance of up to 15 hours, is now uniquely positioned for NATO-aligned military applications and sensitive civilian operations. The certification allows for missions in shared airspace — a key requirement for integration with manned systems and broader defense operations, the company says.

In parallel with military certification, the Czech Civil Aviation Authority has granted the One 150 a Light UAS Operator Certificate (LUC) under EASA’s SAIL III level. The authorization permits the drone to fly over urban areas with population densities up to 5,000 people per square kilometer, provided risk mitigation measures are in place. For context, Prague’s average density is around 2,800.

“This certification is the seal of approval for our high-tech level capabilities and ability to meet the highest regulatory standards,” Semetkovský said. “It also enables us to operate in shared airspace alongside manned aircraft, offering operational versatility.”

The One 150 can support emergency response, communications restoration during blackouts, disaster relief, and calibration of airport navigation systems — all at a lower cost than conventional manned aircraft, the company said.

Primoco UAV has delivered over 200 units to clients in 15 countries (including Ukraine) since 2015 and continues to focus on reconnaissance, infrastructure monitoring, and border and coastal surveillance. The company is publicly listed on the Prague Stock Exchange.