Czech armored vehicle maker eyes major growth

Tatra Defence Vehicle (TDV), a key Czech manufacturer of armored military vehicles, has announced plans to invest up to CZK 1 billion ($43 million) over the next four years to double its production capacity and expand its workforce.

The move comes as the company positions itself to meet growing demand in European and allied defense markets.

As noted by the company, TDV is preparing to extend its production space and recruit an additional 300 employees, increasing its total workforce to over 550. “If all the projects and business cases currently in development come to fruition, expanding production will be necessary, which also means hiring more staff,” said Radomír Smolka, the firm’s director of research and development.

The company, based in Kopřivnice, operates under the Czechoslovak Group holding, owned by defense entrepreneur Michal Strnad. According to TDV’s Chief Operating Officer Adam Binar, the investment would cover new manufacturing halls, advanced technologies, and equipment to support in-house production of complex components. “We are investing in high-end welding systems, robotic processes, and heavy-part machining. This will allow us to increase our vertical integration and reduce reliance on external suppliers,” Binar said.

Two expansion options are under consideration: refurbishing an existing hall owned by sister company Tatra Trucks or constructing a new facility. Either scenario would strengthen TDV’s ability to respond to future orders and scale quickly as contracts materialize.

TDV, which produces vehicles like the Pandur II and Titus armored platforms, has experienced rapid growth. In 2023, the company nearly quadrupled its annual revenue, rising from CZK 950 million to CZK 3.57 billion.

As part of its ongoing development, TDV plans to unveil its next-generation Pandur 8×8 EVO at the IDET defense and security exhibition in Brno this May. The firm is also completing delivery of the first prototype of its newly developed Tadeas armored vehicle to Poland.

The expansion underscores TDV’s strategic intent to become a more autonomous and agile defense manufacturer capable of supporting regional and NATO-aligned forces with modern, combat-ready ground systems.