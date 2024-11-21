type here...

Croatia buys Bayraktar TB2 combat drones

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Croatia has signed a deal with Turkish aerospace company Baykar for the procurement of six Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs).

The signing ceremony took place in Zagreb and represents Croatia’s latest effort to modernize its military assets, adding the much-acclaimed Turkish drones to the inventory of another NATO and European Union member state.

The contract, valued at $91 million, will see six Bayraktar TB2 drones delivered by 2026, along with a comprehensive support package. The deal includes a command and control center, a training simulator, ground monitoring and control stations, and ground data stations. Additionally, the package comes with an initial set of spare parts sufficient for 4,000 flight hours and a warranty valid for either two years or until reaching 4,000 flight hours.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

To ensure a smooth integration of the drones into Croatia’s military operations, Baykar will also provide training in Turkey for Croatian personnel. Furthermore, Baykar will station its experts in Croatia for two years to assist with operations and maintenance, aiming for a seamless transition and effective deployment. The entire package, including the transport of drones and equipment, will be transferred to Croatia as part of the agreement.

Baykar’s Bayraktar TB2 has proven itself in multiple recent conflicts, earning a reputation for effectiveness in a range of combat scenarios. It has been prominently used in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as during the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, showcasing its capability to deliver precision strikes and provide reliable intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR).

The Bayraktar TB2 UAV, which has been in production since 2014, boasts a range of up to 150 kilometers and can remain airborne for over 24 hours. It has a payload capacity for guided munitions, making it an effective tool for both surveillance and precision strikes. Its operational success in combat situations has made it a highly sought-after system for countries seeking to enhance their military capabilities without relying solely on manned assets.

With this purchase, Croatia becomes the latest NATO member to acquire the Bayraktar TB2, signaling its confidence in Turkish drone technology and adding a critical capability to its military. This acquisition is set to enhance Croatia’s ability to conduct surveillance and potentially engage in precision targeting, contributing to its overall national defense strategy.

The first delivery of the Bayraktar TB2 UAVs is expected by 2026, with the Croatian military already planning training programs and integration procedures for these new assets. The acquisition aligns with Croatia’s broader efforts to upgrade its military technology and ensure its forces are equipped to address emerging security challenges.

The Bayraktar TB2 has gained international recognition for its operational success, with notable usage in conflicts involving Azerbaijan, Armenia, and most recently, in the war between Russia and Ukraine. The drone’s affordability, reliability, and effectiveness in tactical reconnaissance and precision strike roles have made it a popular choice among militaries across the globe, including several NATO countries.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Latest version of Israeli Merkava tank destroyed in Gaza

Dylan Malyasov -
Photographs have emerged online showing the remains of an Israeli Merkava Mk IV Barak tank, reportedly destroyed by an improvised explosive device (IED) during...

Czech Republic buys more Leopard 2A4 tanks

Army

Russian anti-drone rifle uses construction foam as key component

Army

Upgraded M270A2 MLRS debuts in NATO drills

Army

US approves $6.2B upgrade package for South Korean F-15K fleet

Aviation

South Korean rocket artillery system Spotted in Saudi Arabia

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.