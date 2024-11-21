Croatia buys Bayraktar TB2 combat drones

Croatia has signed a deal with Turkish aerospace company Baykar for the procurement of six Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs).

The signing ceremony took place in Zagreb and represents Croatia’s latest effort to modernize its military assets, adding the much-acclaimed Turkish drones to the inventory of another NATO and European Union member state.

The contract, valued at $91 million, will see six Bayraktar TB2 drones delivered by 2026, along with a comprehensive support package. The deal includes a command and control center, a training simulator, ground monitoring and control stations, and ground data stations. Additionally, the package comes with an initial set of spare parts sufficient for 4,000 flight hours and a warranty valid for either two years or until reaching 4,000 flight hours.

To ensure a smooth integration of the drones into Croatia’s military operations, Baykar will also provide training in Turkey for Croatian personnel. Furthermore, Baykar will station its experts in Croatia for two years to assist with operations and maintenance, aiming for a seamless transition and effective deployment. The entire package, including the transport of drones and equipment, will be transferred to Croatia as part of the agreement.

Baykar’s Bayraktar TB2 has proven itself in multiple recent conflicts, earning a reputation for effectiveness in a range of combat scenarios. It has been prominently used in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as during the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, showcasing its capability to deliver precision strikes and provide reliable intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR).

The Bayraktar TB2 UAV, which has been in production since 2014, boasts a range of up to 150 kilometers and can remain airborne for over 24 hours. It has a payload capacity for guided munitions, making it an effective tool for both surveillance and precision strikes. Its operational success in combat situations has made it a highly sought-after system for countries seeking to enhance their military capabilities without relying solely on manned assets.

With this purchase, Croatia becomes the latest NATO member to acquire the Bayraktar TB2, signaling its confidence in Turkish drone technology and adding a critical capability to its military. This acquisition is set to enhance Croatia’s ability to conduct surveillance and potentially engage in precision targeting, contributing to its overall national defense strategy.

The first delivery of the Bayraktar TB2 UAVs is expected by 2026, with the Croatian military already planning training programs and integration procedures for these new assets. The acquisition aligns with Croatia’s broader efforts to upgrade its military technology and ensure its forces are equipped to address emerging security challenges.

The Bayraktar TB2 has gained international recognition for its operational success, with notable usage in conflicts involving Azerbaijan, Armenia, and most recently, in the war between Russia and Ukraine. The drone’s affordability, reliability, and effectiveness in tactical reconnaissance and precision strike roles have made it a popular choice among militaries across the globe, including several NATO countries.