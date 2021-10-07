Chinese missile maker clones Ukrainian supersonic cruise missile

Chinese missile maker Guangdong Hongda Blasting Co Ltd reportedly has cloned and reengineered the concept of the new Ukrainian Bliskavka (“Lightning”) supersonic cruise missile.

The Guangzhou-based firm unveiled a mock-up of its new missile system at the Airshow China 2021 in Zhuhai.

The new missile system is named the HD-1A and it looks for all intents and purposes, like a clone of the Bliskavka missile which was developed by the Ukrainian defense contractor Yuzhnoye.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Guangdong Hongda Blasting says the HD-1A is a supersonic cruise missile system designed to realize multi-purpose strikes against both ground and sea targets and can provide precision strikes and fire support, including coastal defense and channel blockade.

“It is a new weapon system capable of guaranteeing strategic deterrence and performing tactical precision strikes,” the company said.

As noted by the company, HD-1A air-based missile system consists of a missile, launch system and integrated support system. It has been developed for use in missions aimed at destroying high-quality, well-protected targets, such as communication and command centers, air forces bases, maintenance centers and infrastructure.

The Chinese missile, which is being unveiled by Guangdong Hongda Blasting, would seem to have been tailored to fulfill the same kinds of combat roles as envisaged for the Ukrainian-made Bliskavka missile.

As a Chinese clone, the Ukrainian missile has air intakes on both sides of the missile that suggest it is a ramjet-powered missile. In general, the design of both missiles is very similar but has a number of differences.