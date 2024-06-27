Thursday, June 27, 2024
Chinese-made armored vehicle fails during Bolivian coup attempt

NewsArmyVideo
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by EFE

A recent coup attempt in Bolivia highlighted the use of Chinese-made military equipment, specifically the PRC Tiger 4×4 armored vehicle.

The incident brought attention to the vehicle’s vulnerabilities when the steering tie rod broke after hitting a curb, leaving soldiers struggling to repair it by kicking the damaged wheel.

The Tiger 4×4, produced by Baoji Special Vehicles Manufacturing in Shaanxi Province, China, is designed to transport infantry with enhanced armor protection. It can be adapted for various roles, including command post, law enforcement, riot control, and ambulance.

The vehicle has a crew of two and can carry nine fully equipped infantrymen.

Bolivia first received these vehicles in 2016. Despite undergoing extensive off-road tests demonstrating its mobility in various terrains and weather conditions, the recent malfunction raises questions about the reliability of these armored personnel carriers in real combat scenarios.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

